Sunshine, warm temperatures to end the week
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is no First Alert Weather Day, just a beautiful Friday to end the week.
It’s going to be a mild start before temperatures climb to the warmest we’ve seen so far in 2023, hitting the low to mid-80s.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and possible thunderstorms. It’s more than likely front-end loaded.
Sunday will be quiet and warm.
