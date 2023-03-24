Sunshine, warm temperatures to end the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is no First Alert Weather Day, just a beautiful Friday to end the week.

It’s going to be a mild start before temperatures climb to the warmest we’ve seen so far in 2023, hitting the low to mid-80s.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and possible thunderstorms. It’s more than likely front-end loaded.

Sunday will be quiet and warm.

