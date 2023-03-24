PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Showers, thunderstorms expected Saturday after warm end to the week

Very warm and windy for today with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and wind gusts upwards of 25 mph at times.
As our next cold front moves in, the rain will move in Saturday morning from the mountains into the Charlotte metro with a few thunderstorms possible.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will approach record highs for today with showers and thunderstorms by Saturday.

  • Today: Sunny, very warm and windy
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain with a few thunderstorms
  • Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and dry

Very warm and windy for today with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and wind gusts upwards of 25 mph at times. Overnight, temperatures will fall only to the lower 60s.

As our next cold front moves in, the rain will move in Saturday morning from the mountains into the Charlotte metro with a few thunderstorms possible. After the initial rain moves off, expect hit-or-miss thundershowers through the nighttime hours. It will be windy throughout the day with wind gusts upwards of 25 mph at times with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

We’ll be mostly sunny for Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures will trend seasonable for the start of the work week with a round of rain possible between Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great first weekend of spring!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

