Showers, thunderstorms expected Saturday after warm end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will approach record highs for today with showers and thunderstorms by Saturday.

Today: Sunny, very warm and windy

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain with a few thunderstorms

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and dry

Very warm and windy for today with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and wind gusts upwards of 25 mph at times. Overnight, temperatures will fall only to the lower 60s.

As our next cold front moves in, the rain will move in Saturday morning from the mountains into the Charlotte metro with a few thunderstorms possible. After the initial rain moves off, expect hit-or-miss thundershowers through the nighttime hours. It will be windy throughout the day with wind gusts upwards of 25 mph at times with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

We’ll be mostly sunny for Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures will trend seasonable for the start of the work week with a round of rain possible between Monday and Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great first weekend of spring!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.