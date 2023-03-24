Saturday rain after sunny, warm end to the week
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and possible thunderstorms.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Breezy and unseasonably warm today with lots of sunshine. Afternoon readings will top out in the middle 80s with wind gusts up around 25 mph.
- Today: Windy and unseasonably warm, 80s
- Saturday AM: Scattered showers, storm or two
- Saturday PM and Sunday: Mainly dry and warm
Dry and mild tonight with balmy breezes and lows near 60 degrees.
A cold front will approach the WBTV area from the west at the start of the weekend, so Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, but the concern for rain is really front-end loaded.
Most of the showers and thunderstorms Saturday will probably come during the morning and midday hours, but a lingering thundershower during the afternoon hours can’t be totally ruled out. Saturday afternoon will be breezy, warm and mainly dry with highs close to 80 degrees.
Sunday will be dry all day long and pleasantly warm with afternoon readings holding close to 80 degrees.
There may be another batch of showers Monday into Tuesday, but model data is still a little sketchy on the exact timing. Monday still looks warm with a high in the low to mid-70s, but cooler 60s may return on Tuesday.
Hope you have a Friday and weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
