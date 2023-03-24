Saturday rain after sunny, warm end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Breezy and unseasonably warm today with lots of sunshine. Afternoon readings will top out in the middle 80s with wind gusts up around 25 mph.

Today: Windy and unseasonably warm, 80s

Saturday AM: Scattered showers, storm or two

Saturday PM and Sunday: Mainly dry and warm

FIRST ALERT: Get set for a breezy & unseasonably warm day around the #CLT region! Not record-breakers, but not far from it. Lots of sunshine, no rain...enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Anchnmqpm1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 24, 2023

Dry and mild tonight with balmy breezes and lows near 60 degrees.

A cold front will approach the WBTV area from the west at the start of the weekend, so Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, but the concern for rain is really front-end loaded.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms Saturday will probably come during the morning and midday hours, but a lingering thundershower during the afternoon hours can’t be totally ruled out. Saturday afternoon will be breezy, warm and mainly dry with highs close to 80 degrees.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - but it is not a washout! Scattered showers & a few storms will cross the @wbtv_news area from west to east during the morning/midday hours, then it's about over with. The afternoon will be breezy, warm & mainly dry. #ncwx #scwx #CLTwx #clt pic.twitter.com/CrQ7aXkVNe — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 24, 2023

Sunday will be dry all day long and pleasantly warm with afternoon readings holding close to 80 degrees.

There may be another batch of showers Monday into Tuesday, but model data is still a little sketchy on the exact timing. Monday still looks warm with a high in the low to mid-70s, but cooler 60s may return on Tuesday.

