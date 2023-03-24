PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road

Homeowners on Old Little Rock Road claim the trucks are damaging the road and causing safety issues.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tractor-trailers are lining the street of one west Charlotte neighborhood, residents said.

They claim that anywhere from 5-12 big rigs are parked along Old Little Rock Road on any given day, and they want the City to do something about it.

Residents of the Little Rock Crossing subdivision believe the trucks are causing safety hazards and damaging the roads. They said the trucks make it hard to back out of their driveways and hard for other cars to see around them.

“Last week I was coming out of the gas station and there was a truck parked at the edge of the sidewalk over here and as I was pulling out a car almost hit me,” one homeowner said.

One neighborhood resident, Ashley Tate, said she called 311 to make a report.

“For over 12 hours the door of a semi-truck was sitting wide open and the lights were on so I made a wellness check and someone came out and found somebody was passed out in the truck,” she said.

She said after the police arrived, the driver left, but another truck replaced the one that had been there just a short time before.

According to the City of Charlotte, Old Little Rock Road is maintained by the city. Per city code, large commercial vehicles are prohibited from parking in areas zoned residential. Such an offense carries a fine of just $25.

Residents are concerned that the code isn’t stopping the drivers from parking there, and they want the city do more.

“If the problem is they don’t have enough parking, make that happen so this can be cleared out for us and we can feel more safe and comfortable in our community,” one homeowner said.

In the meantime, homeowners said they will keep reporting the truckers, and hope for a more permanent solution.

