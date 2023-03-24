Panthers ticket prices will increase by $6 on average for 2023 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have released ticket pricing for the 2023 season and on average, non-premium tickets will see a $6 increase, from $103 to $109 in 2023.

“Upper level average increased from $70 to $73 while lower level average increased from $147 to $157,” according to a Panthers spokesperson.

Club and suite tickets, known as premium tickets will increase based off the terms in contracts.

“The last time that non-premium seating was not affected by a ticket increase was 2022, when all non-premium seat prices remained flat,” according to the team.

Panthers’ research shows the majority of NFL teams are increasing prices for the upcoming season but even with the increases the team expects to remain comparable to other teams in the league.

“Panthers are one of at least 27 known teams increasing prices, with 14 of those teams raising prices by a greater percentage than the Panthers. The Panthers overall increase is approximately five percent,” according to a press release.

Season ticket renewals are also due soon.

“The Carolina Panthers 2023 season ticket/PSL Owner renewal notice/invoice is being emailed on Thursday, March 23. The deadline to renew is Monday, May 1,” according to the team.

With the news the Panthers would receive the overall first pick in the NFL draft the team said they are now renewing their focus.

“Our focus now turns to building a team as talented and well-rounded as our coaching staff. For only the second time in Panthers history, our team has secured the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. This pick, and the others that follow, will build on our team’s strong foundation and position us to compete at the highest level for years to come,” according to a press release.

