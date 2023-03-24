Panthers sign Piñeiro, Chark as NFL Draft nears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have continued to bolster their roster this offseason, announcing two impact signings over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday night, the team said that it has brought kicker Eddy Piñeiro back on a two-year deal after impressing in a fill-in role this past season. Then, on Friday, the team agreed to a one-year pact with wide receiver D.J. Chark.

After Zane Gonzalez suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, Piñeiro took over the kicking duties in 2022, making 33 of 35 field goals, which were the second most for a Panthers kicker in a single season.

He ended the season making 19 in a row, and apparently did enough to convince the team’s new coaching staff to keep him around.

Meanwhile, the signing of Chark gives Carolina another veteran target.

The 26-year-old spent last season with Detroit after being in Jacksonville for his first four years. His best season came in 2019 when he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

Prior to the addition of Chark, the Panthers signed Adam Thielen over the weekend. The wide receiver position had been a big hole on Carolina’s roster after trading away star player D.J. Moore in the deal for the top draft pick.

Thielen and Chark will join a receiving corps that includes former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, both of whom showed flashes of potential last season.

Carolina also made big moves bringing in running back Myles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst earlier this month.

Seemingly the team’s next major order of business is next month’s NFL Draft, which the Panthers now hold the top overall pick in, and will in all likelihood draft their next starting quarterback.

Defensively, the Panthers have also been active, bringing in safety Vonn Bell and linemen Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams.

