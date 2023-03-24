Man charged after armed carjacking of UNC Charlotte student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of carjacking a UNC Charlotte student at gunpoint Thursday afternoon has been arrested, campus officials said.

According to information from UNC Charlotte, the vehicle and the suspect, identified as Mark Jordan Williams II, were located at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with six felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm on campus, officials said.

Additional charges are pending.

The arrest follows Thursday’s carjacking, which campus security said happened around 2 p.m. in lot 5 near Van Landingham and Martin Village roads.

No injuries were reported.

Following the arrest, the vehicle was able to be returned to its owner, according to a notice from UNC Charlotte.

