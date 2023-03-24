PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged after armed carjacking of UNC Charlotte student

The arrest follows Thursday’s carjacking, which campus security said happened around 2 p.m. in lot 5 near Van Landingham and Martin Village roads.
UNC Charlotte officials said the man accused in Thursday's armed carjacking of a student has...
UNC Charlotte officials said the man accused in Thursday's armed carjacking of a student has been arrested.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of carjacking a UNC Charlotte student at gunpoint Thursday afternoon has been arrested, campus officials said.

According to information from UNC Charlotte, the vehicle and the suspect, identified as Mark Jordan Williams II, were located at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with six felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm on campus, officials said.

Additional charges are pending.

The arrest follows Thursday’s carjacking, which campus security said happened around 2 p.m. in lot 5 near Van Landingham and Martin Village roads.

No injuries were reported.

Following the arrest, the vehicle was able to be returned to its owner, according to a notice from UNC Charlotte.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kannapolis

Latest News

Police said a Greensboro infant at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old Greensboro boy found safe
South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom
S.C. Comptroller General resigning after accounting error
Starting on Saturday, March 25, drivers will have to pay to park in metered spaces in uptown...
Free parking in uptown Charlotte, South End ends on Saturday
A home on Jerry Lane in Matthews sustained a lot of damage during a fire that started in a...
Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews