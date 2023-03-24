Man arrested in Virginia in connection with fatal south Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another person at a south Charlotte apartment this past weekend.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 42-year-old Javier Torres Diaz was arrested near Warrenton, Va., on Friday morning.

Diaz is accused of killing Juan Carlos Miranda-Perez last Sunday at an apartment on Kingsford Drive in south Charlotte, which is near the intersection of Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte after a man was stabbed to death.

He was arrested after a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional effort involving members of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, along with the Culpeper County and Fauquier County sheriff’s offices in Virginia, and the U.S. Secret Service.

CMPD homicide detectives are traveling to Virginia to interview Diaz as they await extradition.

Diaz is being charged with murder and once allowed, he will be brought back to Mecklenburg County.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

