‘Get Your Rear In Gear 5K’ raises awareness for colon cancer patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather for the Get Your Rear In Gear 5K Saturday morning.

The walk/run serves as the premier event for the Colon Cancer Coalition in Charlotte, bringing colon cancer patients, caregivers, friends and family together.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Get Your Rear In Gear is designed to raise awareness and money for area colon cancer patients and screenings.

Robert Stricklin, a colon cancer survivor from Charlotte, helps to organize the local event. He said he still pays close attention to his health now that he has undergone radiation and surgery.

“Any time that I feel any certain way in my body, you know it always raises a red flag, especially to my wife. But yeah just paying attention to what my body’s telling me,” Stricklin said.

Philip Sanford, the local event’s director, said all the money raised during the race will go to local initiatives.

“Our funds go toward screening services that includes colonoscopies and non-invasive fecal tests. It also goes toward patient services and survivor services through our community grant partners,” said Sanford.

A large inflatable colon will be on display during the 5K. Stricklin noted that the inflatable is attention-grabbing and informative. The large display features illustrations and notes about colon cancer and other diseases.

“This thing is great to have at an event. It really helps people get their eye on what’s going on inside or what the inside of that body looks like,” said Stricklin.

The Colon Cancer Coalition warns of several symptoms to look out for including blood in stool, a change in bowel habits or unexplained fatigue or weakness.

“It’s critical to listen to your body and to get screened and to push for screening early in the process if you’re feeling off with your body,” explained Sanford.

To learn more about Get Your Rear In Gear, visit the event’s website.

