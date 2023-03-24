Gastonia road closed after crash downs lines, police say

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A roadway is currently closed in Gaston County after a crash brought power lines down.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, East Long Avenue is closed in both directions at North Rhyne Street due to the collision.

Officers are at the scene redirecting eastbound traffic onto North Broad Street.

Police said nobody was hurt in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or follow police directives.

Officials did not say how long the road will be closed.

