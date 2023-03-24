First Alert Weather Day issued Saturday as morning storms are possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warm conditions will stick around for the weekend into next week but there will be chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms at times. After a second cold front moves through the Carolinas on Tuesday, temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Showers and t-storms, warm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

Monday: AM showers then partly cloudy, mild.

We are wrapping up this beautiful Friday with plenty of sunshine and some unseasonably warm temperatures. Tonight, will be mild with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday morning Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning. By the afternoon an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible south of Charlotte, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be quiet and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

On Monday, there will be a chance for some passing showers at times. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

