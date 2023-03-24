Federal indictment alleges Charlotte man inflated tax refunds by $4.7m

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tax preparer faces 20 criminal charges for aiding and assisting in the preparation of filing false tax returns over a five-year period.

Tijan Mboob, a/k/a “TJ,” a/k/a “Teejay McBoob,” a/k/a “Sheikhtijan,” 58, of Charlotte, appeared in federal court today on tax fraud charges,” Dena J. King U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced Friday.

The indictment alleges Mboob’s actions began in 2014.

“Beginning in at least 2014 through 2021, Mboob prepared or caused to be prepared hundreds of fraudulent tax returns that were submitted to the IRS. The indictment alleges that Mboob was a “ghost preparer,” who failed to identify himself as a paid tax preparer on tax returns he prepared or submitted as required by the IRS, despite receiving payment from clients for his tax services,” according to a press release from King’s office.

Failing to identifiy himself as a tax preparer is just one part of the allegations, according to court filings his actions inflated refunds of clients totaling millions.

“The indictment further alleges that Mboob prepared income tax returns for clients that included fabricated and fraudulent items, including false filing status, false American Opportunity and education credits, false itemized deductions and false reforestation credits, among others. Mboob’s alleged inclusion of the fabricated and fraudulent items resulted in the reduction of his clients’ tax liabilities and inflated refunds totaling more than $4.7 million,” according to the release.

Tax day is April 15 and King wants people to be aware of possible fraudulent tax preparers.

“With tax season upon us, I urge taxpayers to exercise caution and use tax preparers who are qualified and authorized to prepare and file tax returns,” King said. “Federal prosecutors and IRS criminal investigators work closely to uncover tax fraud and identify fraudulent tax preparers who violate our tax laws and compromise the integrity of our tax system.”

Despite filing others tax returns the US Attorney’s office said Mboob did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. He now faces significant fines as well as prison time.

“Following his initial appearance in federal court, Mboob was released on bond. Each charge of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns carries a maximum prison term of three years and a $250,000 fine.

The IRS has resources for taxpayers to learn more about the most common tax-related scams.

