CMPD searching for missing 19-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are currently searching for a missing teenager in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 19-year-old Cody Carpenter was last seen around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station in the 4000 block of North Graham Street.

Police said Carpenter has a cognitive impairment and may be lost or confused regarding his whereabouts.

He was last seen wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, gray camo shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

