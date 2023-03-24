PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD searching for missing 19-year-old

Cody Carpenter was last seen Thursday evening.
Cody Carpenter
Cody Carpenter(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are currently searching for a missing teenager in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 19-year-old Cody Carpenter was last seen around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station in the 4000 block of North Graham Street.

Police said Carpenter has a cognitive impairment and may be lost or confused regarding his whereabouts.

He was last seen wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, gray camo shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Latest News

Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
Another store announces closure in Northlake Mall, new security measures to be unveiled soon
Greensboro Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old.
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old from Greensboro
NC bill would drive up costs for electric and hybrid vehicle ownership
WBTV
Celebration of life held in memory of murdered Union County mother