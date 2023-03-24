CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
Police responded near the intersection Racine Avenue and North Graham Street.
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Friday evening.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened near the intersection of Racine Avenue and North Graham Street, which appears to be near a commercial area.
Officials have not yet said what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story.
