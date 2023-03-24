CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte after man found dead near cemetery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 700 block of North Graham Street, in a field area near the Pinewood Cemetery just north of Uptown.

Police said the victim, who is a man potentially in his late 20s to early 30s, was discovered by a passerby around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene regarding a “person down” call, indicating signs of trauma to the chest area.

After arriving at the scene, officers found the victim with blood on his chest, but were unable to definitively tell what happened.

Medic pronounced him dead at the scene, but was also unable to provide a cause of death.

Police said it is unclear when the man was killed, but it was likely earlier in the day on Friday.

Investigators said all signs point to the incident being a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

