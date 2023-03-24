PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte after man found dead near cemetery

Police responded to the 700 block of North Graham Street.
Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Friday evening.
Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Friday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 700 block of North Graham Street, in a field area near the Pinewood Cemetery just north of Uptown.

Police said the victim, who is a man potentially in his late 20s to early 30s, was discovered by a passerby around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene regarding a “person down” call, indicating signs of trauma to the chest area.

After arriving at the scene, officers found the victim with blood on his chest, but were unable to definitively tell what happened.

Medic pronounced him dead at the scene, but was also unable to provide a cause of death.

Police said it is unclear when the man was killed, but it was likely earlier in the day on Friday.

Investigators said all signs point to the incident being a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
Another store announces closure in Northlake Mall, new security measures to be unveiled soon

Latest News

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs during an NFL football game between the Carolina...
Panthers sign Piñeiro, Chark as NFL Draft nears
WBTV
Nearly 1,500 syringes found at Morganton homeless camp as sites continue to pop up
Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road
Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road
Breaking News: Seven students, bus driver all got sick on bus #372 from Hanford Dole Elementary...
Students, driver taken to hospital after 'medical emergency' on Rowan Co. bus