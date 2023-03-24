Child shot in northwest Charlotte drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say someone drove by a home in northwest Charlotte and sprayed it with bullets, hitting a child!

This happened on Flagler Lane, between Brookshire Boulevard and Oakdale Road, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police couldn’t give the child’s exact age but did say they were younger than high school age.

It’s not known whether the child was inside or outside when they were shot. MEDIC confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital and authorities say they should be OK.

About a dozen shell casings were seen on the ground and crime scene technicians were out collecting evidence and taking pictures.

A crime map of the area shows that since the beginning of the year, there were four arrests for assault and one for carrying a concealed firearm.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.