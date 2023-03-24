PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
President Biden kicking off “Investing in America” Tour in North Carolina

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden is heading to Durham on March 28 for the start of his ‘Investing in America’ tour.

“The tour will highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda – including historic investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan – is unleashing a manufacturing boom, helping rebuild our infrastructure and bring back supply chains, lowering costs for hardworking families, and creating jobs that don’t require a four-year degree across the country,” according to a White House press release.

In Durham Biden plans to visit Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacture that announced a $5 billion investment in North Carolina which is expected to create 1,800 new jobs.

Biden isn’t the only official stopping by North Carolina for the tour.

“Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will travel to North Carolina to visit manufacturers producing fiber optic cable. As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Administration is making high speed internet available across the country, and using American-made fiber optic cable in North Carolina to get it done,” according to the release.

And finally, former NC Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan, now Administrator of the EPA will also be in the state.

“Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will visit North Carolina to discuss how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is making historic investments to ensure all people and all communities have access to clean water,” according to the White House.

The tour will also travel to: California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin, and more.

