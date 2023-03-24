PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kannapolis

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed
A large inflatable colon will be on display during the Get Your Rear in Gear 5K in Charlotte.
‘Get Your Rear In Gear 5K’ raises awareness for colon cancer patients
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday to...
Biden’s Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker