Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old Greensboro boy found safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-month-old reported missing from Greensboro has been found safe, authorities say.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Kayson Osiah Monk, who was believed to be with his father, 23-year-old Deon Monk, according to Greensboro Police.

Officers said Friday morning the child was safely located in Siler City and was being returned to Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police, Deon Monk is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday on Phillips Drive in the city. Charges are said to be forthcoming.

Investigators said that is the same area where the child was taken.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.