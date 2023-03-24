PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old Greensboro boy found safe

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Kayson Osiah Monk.
Police said a Greensboro infant at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
Police said a Greensboro infant at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-month-old reported missing from Greensboro has been found safe, authorities say.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Kayson Osiah Monk, who was believed to be with his father, 23-year-old Deon Monk, according to Greensboro Police.

Officers said Friday morning the child was safely located in Siler City and was being returned to Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police, Deon Monk is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday on Phillips Drive in the city. Charges are said to be forthcoming.

Investigators said that is the same area where the child was taken.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

