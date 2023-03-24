8 students, driver taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’ on Rowan County bus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several students and a bus driver are being treated after they became sick on a Rowan County school bus on Friday afternoon.

According to a district spokesperson, eight students and the driver were taken to the hospital after they became sick and started vomiting.

The bus, No. 372, was from Hanford Dole Elementary School.

After the driver and passengers began to get sick, the driver pulled over at Miller’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department.

Several ambulances were called to the fire station, including some from Davidson County.

Firefighters tended to those on board while they waited on medical personnel to arrive.

Students who did not get sick were picked up by their parents at the fire department.

A district spokesperson said several Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials and the Hanford Dole principal also responded.

