7 students, driver taken to hospital after getting sick on Rowan County bus

The bus was carrying students from Hanford Dole Elementary School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several students and a bus driver are being treated after they became sick on a Rowan County school bus on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, seven students and the driver were taken to the hospital after they became sick and started vomiting.

The bus, No. 372, was from Hanford Dole Elementary School.

After the driver and passengers began to get sick, the driver pulled over at Miller’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department.

Several ambulances were called to the fire station, including some from Davidson County.

Firefighters tended to those on board while they waited on medical personnel to arrive.

Students who did not get sick were picked up by their parents at the fire department.

A district spokesperson said several Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials and the Hanford Dole principal also responded.

