2 students assault substitute teacher at Charlotte school, officials say

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the assault happened earlier this week at Turning Point Academy, which is off Moores Chapel Road.
Police were called after a substitute teacher was assaulted at Turning Point Academy earlier this week.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two students will face disciplinary action after assaulting a substitute teacher at a west Charlotte school, district officials said.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the assault happened earlier this week at Turning Point Academy, which is off Moores Chapel Road.

Law enforcement officers were called to ensure the safety of students and staff, officials said.

A message sent to Turning Point families said the students involved will be disciplined accordingly.

“The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority,” the message read in part.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

