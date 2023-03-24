PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

13-year-old shot in northwest Charlotte drive-by shooting

This happened on Flagler Lane, between Brookshire Boulevard and Oakdale Road, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
MEDIC confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital and authorities say they should be OK.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say someone drove by a home in northwest Charlotte and sprayed it with bullets, hitting a child.

This happened on Flagler Lane, between Brookshire Boulevard and Oakdale Road, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a police report, a woman and three children were inside the home on Flagler Lane when someone drove by and fired multiple rounds into the home, hitting a 13-year-old boy in the leg.

MEDIC confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital and authorities say they should be OK. The other children inside the home, ages 11 and 1, were not hit, according to police.

About a dozen shell casings were seen on the ground and crime scene technicians were out collecting evidence and taking pictures. Police said the shooting was not random.

Investigators are asking neighbors to check their doorbell cameras to see if anyone caught video of the car that was involved.

A crime map of the area shows that since the beginning of the year, there were four arrests for assault and one for carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Federal indictment alleges Charlotte man inflated tax refunds by $4.7m
North Carolina is facing a crisis with record high state job vacancies and retention rates...
State employee organization breaks ties with union amidst employment ‘crisis’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
A large inflatable colon will be on display during the Get Your Rear in Gear 5K in Charlotte.
‘Get Your Rear In Gear 5K’ raises awareness for colon cancer patients
The company that worked on the Hawthorne Lane Bridge, which reopened to vehicle traffic in...
City of Charlotte sued for $115M by Hawthorne Lane Bridge contractor