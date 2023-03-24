13-year-old shot in northwest Charlotte drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say someone drove by a home in northwest Charlotte and sprayed it with bullets, hitting a child.

This happened on Flagler Lane, between Brookshire Boulevard and Oakdale Road, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a police report, a woman and three children were inside the home on Flagler Lane when someone drove by and fired multiple rounds into the home, hitting a 13-year-old boy in the leg.

MEDIC confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital and authorities say they should be OK. The other children inside the home, ages 11 and 1, were not hit, according to police.

About a dozen shell casings were seen on the ground and crime scene technicians were out collecting evidence and taking pictures. Police said the shooting was not random.

Investigators are asking neighbors to check their doorbell cameras to see if anyone caught video of the car that was involved.

A crime map of the area shows that since the beginning of the year, there were four arrests for assault and one for carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

