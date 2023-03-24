PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kannapolis

The crash happened at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Little Texas Road.
(WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Kannapolis.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Little Texas Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story.

