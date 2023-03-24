1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Kannapolis.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Little Texas Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No further details were released.

