Warm and windy weather on the way

Warmer days ahead for the weekend(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for some more warm and windy weather with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning by the first half of the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, & windy

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Showers & t-storms, warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm

After a beautiful day of sunshine and warm temperatures we will wrap up this evening with mostly clear skies. Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds with lows in the 50s. Friday will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will remain warm but there will be chances for storms. On Saturday a cold will head our way, increasing chances for showers in thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will range from the mid-70s to lower 80s. Sunday will be quiet and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The chances for more showers will continue into the work week but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

