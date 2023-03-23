Warm and windy weather on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for some more warm and windy weather with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning by the first half of the weekend.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, & windy

• First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Showers & t-storms, warm

• Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm

. (WBTV)

After a beautiful day of sunshine and warm temperatures we will wrap up this evening with mostly clear skies. Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds with lows in the 50s. Friday will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will remain warm but there will be chances for storms. On Saturday a cold will head our way, increasing chances for showers in thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will range from the mid-70s to lower 80s. Sunday will be quiet and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The chances for more showers will continue into the work week but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

