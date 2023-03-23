UNC Charlotte student’s car stolen at gunpoint, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A UNC Charlotte student was carjacked at gunpoint, campus security reported Thursday.

According to a NinerNotice sent out by the school, it happened around 2 p.m. in lot 5 near Van Landingham and Martin Village roads.

No injuries were reported.

The car stolen is described as a four-door burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It was last seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road, heading toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police say there is no active threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNC Charlotte Police at 704-687-2200.

