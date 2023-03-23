PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
UNC Charlotte student’s car stolen at gunpoint, police say

No injuries were reported.
Bank of America announced a $2.5 million investment to UNC Charlotte on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A UNC Charlotte student was carjacked at gunpoint, campus security reported Thursday.

According to a NinerNotice sent out by the school, it happened around 2 p.m. in lot 5 near Van Landingham and Martin Village roads.

No injuries were reported.

[More UNC Charlotte news: Research program coming to UNC Charlotte could help prevent world’s next pandemic]

The car stolen is described as a four-door burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It was last seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road, heading toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police say there is no active threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNC Charlotte Police at 704-687-2200.

