Troopers: Injuries reported in Burke Co. school bus crash

None of the children or adults were taken to the hospital.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured in a school bus crash in Burke County Thursday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were called to Johnson Bridge Road near Paige Street about an injury collision. When they got on scene, they found the bus had gone off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers said there were five children and two adults on the bus at the time. Although they were checked out by EMS with complaints of injuries, no one was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the bus was cited with failure to maintain lane control.

