Street takeover bill to be introduced in the N.C. House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A bill designed to stop street takeovers like those recently seen in uptown Charlotte will be introduced Thursday in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Two lawmakers from Charlotte are behind the bill that was filed earlier this week. It seeks to prevent drivers from doing burnouts, street racing and blocking other motorists.

It not only targets the drivers but also the people who gather to watch them.

The first offense would include a $1,000 fine. If they do it again within two years, it’ll be a felony and the fine would jump to double the amount of the car’s value and the car will be seized

“This law is going to address the elements of what is occurring,” Rep. Carolyn Logan, one of the bill’s sponsors, said earlier this month. “It will help police crackdown because it will address what is actually going on.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they’ve already issued more than 50 citations and arrested at least seven people in connection with street takeovers so far in 2023.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

