PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Street takeover bill to be introduced in the N.C. House

Two lawmakers from Charlotte are behind the bill that was filed earlier this week.
It not only targets the drivers but also the people who gather to watch them.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A bill designed to stop street takeovers like those recently seen in uptown Charlotte will be introduced Thursday in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Two lawmakers from Charlotte are behind the bill that was filed earlier this week. It seeks to prevent drivers from doing burnouts, street racing and blocking other motorists.

It not only targets the drivers but also the people who gather to watch them.

Related: State lawmaker drafting law to address street stunts and takeovers in Charlotte

The first offense would include a $1,000 fine. If they do it again within two years, it’ll be a felony and the fine would jump to double the amount of the car’s value and the car will be seized

“This law is going to address the elements of what is occurring,” Rep. Carolyn Logan, one of the bill’s sponsors, said earlier this month. “It will help police crackdown because it will address what is actually going on.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they’ve already issued more than 50 citations and arrested at least seven people in connection with street takeovers so far in 2023.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Brian Yon, a captain with the Mooresville Fire Department, died last October following an...
Mooresville firefighters running race in honor of late captain
A U-Haul truck overturned just outside uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, spilling its...
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks ramp near uptown Charlotte
Mooresville firefighters running race in honor of late captain
Street takeover bill to be introduced in the N.C. House