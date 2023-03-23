Salisbury man sentenced to 21 years in prison for trafficking a minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Milton Antonio Hasty, a/k/a “Montana,” a 31 year old man from Salisbury, NC, to 21-years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor, after serving that sentence Hasty will face a lifetime of supervised release.

“For over five months, Hasty caused an underage girl to engage in commercial sex acts for his own profit. He trafficked the young victim across four states and made her engage in sexual activity even when she was sick, exhausted, and hungry. Hasty’s lengthy sentence reflects the appalling nature of his crime,” Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said in a press release.

Hasty met the victim through a mutual acquaintance and soon after began trafficking her.

“Upon meeting the victim, Hasty took photographs of the victim, posted escort advertisements online, booked hotel rooms, and arranged the victim’s sexual encounters with customers,” according to the release.

Hasty arranged the sexual encounters for five months and traveled across state lines.

“For over five months, Hasty and the minor victim traveled to various cities throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, where the victim engaged in commercial sex acts. Hasty set up sexual encounters for the minor victim twenty-four hours a day and seven-days a week,” according to the release.

Almost all of the money earned from the sexual acts was kept by Hasty and in October 2021 Hasty pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor. The subsequent investigation was a joint effort between local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Sex trafficking cases are some of the most important and difficult federal prosecutions that my office handles. I commend the investigative work of our law enforcement partners in this case, which led to Hasty’s substantial prison term,” King said.

