Salisbury Fire, Police, and NAACP collecting hygiene items for residents experiencing homelessness

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department, and the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP are partnering to launch the Collecting Kindness Homeless Donation Drive. The goal of the drive is to collect essential items for people experiencing homelessness.

“Starting this campaign was personal. I was born in Salisbury and a lot has changed since I was a kid,” said Scarlett McDaniel, Salisbury firefighter. “There are 238 people in Rowan County who live in shelters, outside, or in structures not suitable for human habitation. That number is up 180 from January 2021. I hope this drive provides resources for the ones that need them the most. By having the firefighters disperse items, it is a way for us to meet people where they are to engage and build community. Maybe we can change someone’s life, whether it’s one person or 100.”

The Homeless Donation Drive is a two-month campaign starting in March and ending on Sunday, April 30. Citizens can drop off personal care/hygiene items, individually wrapped or packaged food, and new or gently used clothing at the Salisbury Fire Station 1, 514 E. Innes Street. Handwritten notes or cards can be dropped off as well.

For more information or questions, contact Scarlett McDaniel at scarlett.mcdaniel@salisburync.gov.

