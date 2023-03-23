PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks ramp near uptown Charlotte

The fully loaded Uhaul truck crashed on the Wilkinson Boulevard ramp to Freedom Drive.
Firefighters battled flames that broke out from the truck after it overturned.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A truck overturned and burst into flames, leading police to block a ramp just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The fully loaded U-Haul truck crashed on the Wilkinson Boulevard ramp to Freedom Drive around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Furniture, mattresses and other items spilled out of the vehicle after it overturned. By 5:30 a.m., the vehicle had been flipped back upright.

Firefighters battled flames that broke out from the truck after it overturned. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An alternate route is to continue on Wilkinson Boulevard from the inner loop of Interstate 277 and take West Morehead Street, where drivers can then get back onto Freedom Drive.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

