Overturned truck catches fire, blocks ramp near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A truck overturned and burst into flames, leading police to block a ramp just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The fully loaded U-Haul truck crashed on the Wilkinson Boulevard ramp to Freedom Drive around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

NOW: The ramp from Wilkinson Blvd to Freedom Drive is shut down in west Charlotte after a box truck loaded with items overturned and appeared to catch fire. This was around 3:30am when smoke could be seen coming from the truck. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/fofL2kTMKl — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) March 23, 2023

Furniture, mattresses and other items spilled out of the vehicle after it overturned. By 5:30 a.m., the vehicle had been flipped back upright.

Firefighters battled flames that broke out from the truck after it overturned. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An alternate route is to continue on Wilkinson Boulevard from the inner loop of Interstate 277 and take West Morehead Street, where drivers can then get back onto Freedom Drive.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.