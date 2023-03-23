PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime expansion advocate. He’s likely to sign the bill into law.
The N.C. General Assembly has approved Medicaid expansion for the state.
The N.C. General Assembly has approved Medicaid expansion for the state.(Source: Medicaid)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, likely ending a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The House voted 87-24 in favor of a deal reached between Republican legislative leaders, following another required affimative vote on Wednesday. The Senate already approved the legislation last week.

North Carolina is one of several Republican-led states that have begun considering expanding Medicaid after years of steadfast opposion. Voters in Republican-dominated South Dakota approved expansion in a referendum in November. And in Alabama, advocates are urging lawmakers to take advantage of federal incentives to expand the state’s Medicaid program and provide health insurance to thousands of low-income people.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

