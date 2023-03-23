PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mooresville firefighters running race in honor of late captain

Capt. Brian Yon of the Mooresville Fire Department died from an illness last October, leaving behind his wife, Carrie, and two kids.
It’s a 200-mile race from Columbia to North Charleston, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Mooresville firefighters and some police officers are getting ready to hit the pavement in honor of one of their own.

Capt. Brian Yon of the Mooresville Fire Department died from an illness last October, leaving behind his wife, Carrie, and two kids.

Those who knew and worked with him want to make sure his family is taken care of. The group is running in his honor starting Friday as part of the Palmetto Relay 200.

It’s a 200-mile race from Columbia to North Charleston, S.C. Yon’s fellow first responders say their participation is all in an effort to give back.

“We work together so often we become a second family, and we all told Carrie when this tragedy happened that we would be there for her and for the kids, and this is just another way to show that hey, we’re not going anywhere,” Justin Sigmon, with the Mooresville Fire Department, said.

The Mooresville Fire Department is asking for donations to a GoFundMe page they set up for Yon’s family.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 by the time the race wraps up on Saturday. By Thursday morning, over $2,500 had been donated.

Those who want to contribute can do so via the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

A bill targeting street takeovers like the one seen January in uptown Charlotte will be...
Street takeover bill to be introduced in the N.C. House
A U-Haul truck overturned just outside uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, spilling its...
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks ramp near uptown Charlotte
Mooresville firefighters running race in honor of late captain
Street takeover bill to be introduced in the N.C. House