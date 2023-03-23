PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lincoln Co. inmate found dead in county jail

His body will be taken for an autopsy.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has died.

Staff found the body of Chad Christopher Caldwell, 50, unresponsive in his cell Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Lincoln County EMS was called for the unknown medical emergency, but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina SBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death. No foul play was involved.

Deputies say his body will be transported to Atrium Health Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for an autopsy.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here and download the free WBTV News app today:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

The N.C. General Assembly has approved Medicaid expansion for the state.
NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition
Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business Lecture Series will feature Tom Barkin, President...
Catawba College hosts President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
The Homeless Donation Drive is a two-month campaign starting in March and ending on Sunday,...
Salisbury Fire, Police, and NAACP collecting hygiene items for residents experiencing homelessness
Cabarrus Active Living and Parks extends hours, sets reopening dates for amenities.
Cabarrus County parks blossom as spring arrives