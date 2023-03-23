Lincoln Co. inmate found dead in county jail

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has died.

Staff found the body of Chad Christopher Caldwell, 50, unresponsive in his cell Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Lincoln County EMS was called for the unknown medical emergency, but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina SBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death. No foul play was involved.

Deputies say his body will be transported to Atrium Health Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for an autopsy.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here and download the free WBTV News app today:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.