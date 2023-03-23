PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Group expected to provide update on Shanquella Robinson investigation in Salisbury

The group includes Robinson’s family, as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group is expected to give an update on the Shanquella Robinson investigation on Thursday afternoon at Livingstone College in Salisbury.

Among the group expected to speak is Robinson’s family, as well as prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Just a few weeks ago Crump and the Robinson family were in Washington, D.C., hoping her story would catch the attention of President Biden and other national leaders.

Robinson died last October after traveling to Mexico with a group of friends.

In the months since her death, the FBI has opened an investigation into her mysterious passing, and Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant, although it remains unserved.

