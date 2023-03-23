Deputies: Fourth person arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ali Thomas, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Monroe woman was reported missing in February. Her remains were found in Jackson County in March.

Shawn Adkins Hinton of West Virginia is the latest person charged in her disappearance and murder. He was arrested in West Virginia and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

He’s currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Three other people, all from Monroe, were arrested earlier in the month. They are Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin.

Union County deputies are still investigating Thomas’s disappearance and homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

