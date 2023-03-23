Dense fog, big warm-up ahead for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today is a First Alert Weather Day, but the reality is that it’s front-end loaded for patchy dense fog. Once the low clouds and fog mix out, we’ll be breezy and warm this afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Today: Morning fog, breezy, warm afternoon

Friday: Windy and unseasonably warm, 80s

Weekend: Saturday thundershowers, stays breezy & warm

FIRST ALERT: Low clouds & dense fog this morning will hamper the warming around the #CLT area, but by LATE AFTERNOON we should inch up into the middle 70s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7feoZr3v81 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 23, 2023

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

We’ve got a windy and unseasonably warm Friday with lots of sunshine. Afternoon readings will top out in the low to middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT: The next several days around the #CLT area will be highlighted by unseasonably warm temperatures. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/p8xowWzYaJ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 23, 2023

A cold front will approach the WBTV area from the west at the start of the weekend, so Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms Saturday will probably come during the morning and midday hours, but a lingering thundershower during the afternoon hours can’t be ruled out. Saturday afternoon will be breezy, warm and mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We'll be tracking scattered showers & storms across the #CLT region thru at least the midday hours before a front pushes east. Both weekend days will be very warm, but Sunday looks to be the drier day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1lsIS65Yhp — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 23, 2023

Sunday will be dry all day long and pleasantly warm with afternoon readings back in the upper 70s.

There may be another round of showers Monday into Tuesday, but model data is still a little sketchy on the exact timing. Monday still looks warm with a high near 70°, but cooler 60s may return on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

