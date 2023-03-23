PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Dense Fog Advisory for the Thursday morning commute

That advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday morning due to a Dense Fog Advisory.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday morning due to a Dense Fog Advisory.

That advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Dense fog will impact the morning commute.

The fog will break up for the second half of the day and it’ll be breezy and warm, with temperatures hitting 77 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast for Thursday or Friday around the Charlotte area, but the next chance arrives at the start of the weekend.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday, as a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the region in the morning hours, but should dry up for the afternoon/evening.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

