Dense Fog Advisory for the Thursday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday morning due to a Dense Fog Advisory.

That advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Dense fog will impact the morning commute.

DENSE FOG: The #firstalert this morning is for the heavy fog! This is what it looked like earlier this morning getting onto I-77N from I-485. Chief Meteorologist @AlConklin says the fog will burn off by late morning- then get ready for the ☀️😎. Come join us on @WBTV_News! pic.twitter.com/Ts9iJCdSj7 — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) March 23, 2023

The fog will break up for the second half of the day and it’ll be breezy and warm, with temperatures hitting 77 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast for Thursday or Friday around the Charlotte area, but the next chance arrives at the start of the weekend.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday, as a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the region in the morning hours, but should dry up for the afternoon/evening.

FIRST ALERT: No rain in the forecast today or Friday around the #CLT area, but the next chance arrives at the start of the weekend. A broken line of showers & t-storms will cross the region early-mid Saturday, but things should dry up for the afternoon/eve. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/N7o62TJxWr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 23, 2023

