Crash closes part of Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash Thursday morning in east Charlotte has closed a portion of Central Avenue in both directions.

The crash is in the area of Central Avenue between Rosehaven Drive and Sharon Amity Road in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Transportation officials said there are injuries associated with this crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

