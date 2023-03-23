Celebration of life held in memory of murdered Union County mother

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - A host of emotions were present in those at a Winston-Salem church on Thursday night as they remembered a mother taken far too soon.

Alison Thomas was found dead in Jackson County, N.C. earlier this month after going missing in February.

Loved ones gathered to remember her this week.

“All I keep saying is I wish I could see her again,” April Griffin, Thomas’ cousin, said. “And that’s all I keep saying is I wish I could see her again.”

Dozens of people poured into the chapel at Pinedale Christian Church on Thursday as flowers, decorations and tributes adorned the halls in her memory.

“She loved everybody,” Griffin said. “It just doesn’t make any sense, and we just want to know why and how.”

Griffin and Thomas grew up together, sharing meals and good times along the way.

“They’re just super people,” Pastor Matthew Sink said during the service. “And that’s why it hurts so bad and stings watching them go through this.”

While loved ones now know more about her disappearance, a motive for her killing is unknown, although four suspects have now been arrested in connection to the case.

Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah, Amanda Griffin and Shawn Adkins Hinton are all in custody.

Those in attendance on Thursday tried not to focus on the investigation though, instead remembering and celebrating Thomas’ life, and not living with regret.

When asked what the community can do to support the family, their answer was simple: pray.

