PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Celebration of life held in memory of murdered Union County mother

Alison Thomas was murdered and found in Jackson County in western N.C.
WBTV
WBTV(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - A host of emotions were present in those at a Winston-Salem church on Thursday night as they remembered a mother taken far too soon.

Alison Thomas was found dead in Jackson County, N.C. earlier this month after going missing in February.

Loved ones gathered to remember her this week.

“All I keep saying is I wish I could see her again,” April Griffin, Thomas’ cousin, said. “And that’s all I keep saying is I wish I could see her again.”

Dozens of people poured into the chapel at Pinedale Christian Church on Thursday as flowers, decorations and tributes adorned the halls in her memory.

“She loved everybody,” Griffin said. “It just doesn’t make any sense, and we just want to know why and how.”

Griffin and Thomas grew up together, sharing meals and good times along the way.

“They’re just super people,” Pastor Matthew Sink said during the service. “And that’s why it hurts so bad and stings watching them go through this.”

While loved ones now know more about her disappearance, a motive for her killing is unknown, although four suspects have now been arrested in connection to the case.

Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah, Amanda Griffin and Shawn Adkins Hinton are all in custody.

Those in attendance on Thursday tried not to focus on the investigation though, instead remembering and celebrating Thomas’ life, and not living with regret.

When asked what the community can do to support the family, their answer was simple: pray.

Related: Deputies: Fourth person arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

Latest News

Community members are rallying Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman...
Group expected to provide update on Shanquella Robinson investigation in Salisbury
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash
Becky, or Betty, Auten, 90, first began working for H & R Block in 1973.
At age 90, and for 50 years, Becky Auten has held the most taxing job
Featuring Rick Thurmond & John Carter
Get Ready to SHOUT