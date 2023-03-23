PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Catawba College women’s basketball team falls in the Final Four as historic season ends

The community held a massive watch party for the Lady Indians on Wednesday night.
The community rallied together at Catawba College to cheer on the Lady Indians in the NCAA DII...
The community rallied together at Catawba College to cheer on the Lady Indians in the NCAA DII Final Four.(Catawba Indians via Twitter)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, the Catawba College women’s basketball team took the court looking for the school’s first ever trip to a national championship game.

The game was in Missouri, but Salisbury came out loud and proud to cheer on the Lady Indians in a huge watch party on the school’s campus.

Hundreds of fans packed the gym as Catawba looked to extend its run all the way to the NCAA DII National Championship game.

“No one ever really hears of Salisbury,” Tyler Johnson, a sophomore at Catawba College, said. “So the fact that they made it this far shows that we have teams just like that that can make it just as far.”

“It brings me to tears, because it’s what I wanted to see,” Shari Graham, vice president of the Chiefs Club, said. “The goal was for them to experience big time sports playoffs. At a small school like this, you don’t get that.”

Unfortunately, the clock struck midnight on the Cinderella run for Catawba College, as it fell 70-59 against Minnesota Duluth in the women’s Final Four.

Still though, Wednesday’s loss doesn’t take away from a truly historic season for the Lady Indians.

“First time in school history, first time in SAC history, that a women’s team has gone this far,” Chief Club member Jay Dees said.

“This story will be told for a long time,” Catawba College men’s basketball coach, Rob Perron, said. “The idea now is to run it back, try to do it again.”

The team is expected back on campus Thursday, and when the players return, they will get nothing but love from this community after their historic season has come to an end.

Related: Great spirit at Catawba College as women’s basketball team battles in NCAA DII Final Four

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

UNC Charlotte defeated Eastern Kentucky to win the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday.
Charlotte wins CBI title, holds off Eastern Kentucky 71-68
Great spirit on Catawba College campus as women’s basketball team battles in NCAA D2 Final Four
Creator of the 'Bracket Jacket' explains the history of March Madness attire
Creator of the 'Bracket Jacket' explains the history of March Madness attire
Every year, Brian Farrell and his friends print a NCAA Tournament bracket on a thrift store...
Charlotte man creates ‘Bracket Jacket’ to celebrate March Madness with friends