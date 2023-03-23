PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Catawba College hosts President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business Lecture Series will feature Tom Barkin, President...
Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business Lecture Series will feature Tom Barkin, President and CEO of the Federal Bank of Richmond.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business Lecture Series will feature Tom Barkin, President and CEO of the Federal Bank of Richmond. This year’s event will take place on April 13th at 11 AM in Catawba’s Keppel Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Barkin serves on the Fed’s chief monetary policy body, the Federal Open Market Committee, and is also responsible for bank supervision and the Federal Reserve’s technology organization. He is “on the ground” continually in the Fed’s Fifth District, which covers South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia, and Maryland. His engagement in the region has brought real attention to areas facing economic challenges.

Prior to joining the Richmond Fed, Barkin was a senior partner and CFO at McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm, where he also oversaw McKinsey’s offices in the southern United States.

Barkin earned his bachelor’s, MBA and law degrees from Harvard University.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Albemarle facility coming to Chester county.
300+ jobs, $1.3 billion investment coming to Chester County
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
New tenants coming to Queen City Quarter, Charlotte’s former EpiCentre
EpiCentre owners welcoming rebranding, new businesses
Fed to give interest rate update amidst banking turmoil, high inflation