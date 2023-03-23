Catawba College hosts President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business Lecture Series will feature Tom Barkin, President and CEO of the Federal Bank of Richmond. This year’s event will take place on April 13th at 11 AM in Catawba’s Keppel Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Barkin serves on the Fed’s chief monetary policy body, the Federal Open Market Committee, and is also responsible for bank supervision and the Federal Reserve’s technology organization. He is “on the ground” continually in the Fed’s Fifth District, which covers South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia, and Maryland. His engagement in the region has brought real attention to areas facing economic challenges.

Prior to joining the Richmond Fed, Barkin was a senior partner and CFO at McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm, where he also oversaw McKinsey’s offices in the southern United States.

Barkin earned his bachelor’s, MBA and law degrees from Harvard University.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.