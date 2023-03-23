Cabarrus County parks blossom as spring arrives

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring is in the air and Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department is gearing up for some fun in the sun.

Cabarrus parks are now operating under summer hours. Frank Liske Park closes at 9 p.m. through the end of October. Camp T.N. Spencer, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans Parks close at 8 p.m. All parks open at 8 a.m.

Starting April 1, concessions at Frank Liske and Rob Wallace parks will open on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mini golf at Frank Liske will run on that same schedule.

If you’re looking to try out paddle boating, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Boats won’t be available until later this spring as crews continue work on the pond dam.

In the meantime, visitors can look forward to upcoming spring events. The 2023 Easter EGG-Stravaganza is set for April 1 at Frank Liske Park. The annual event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and features four age-divided hunts around the park with an April Fools twist.

ALP will not be holding its Golden Egg Hunt this year. Instead, the department will incorporate it with the traditional egg hunt.

For more information and to register, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/register, click “2023 Special Events” under the Active Living Parks section, then select “2023 Easter EGG-Stravaganza!”

Looking ahead to summer, the pool at Camp T.N. Spencer will be open from June 12 through August 6. The pool will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

For more details on services, events and amenities, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/ALP.

