PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO explains where data is kept
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
It's considered an urgent threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: an emerging...
Fungal threat grows
Every major fast-food chain, ranked by customer satisfaction
Breaking News
Lincoln Co. inmate found dead in county jail