Another store announces closure in Northlake Mall, new security measures to be unveiled soon

According to its website, Buckle is closing its doors for good this Sunday.
Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another store has announced that it is closing at Northlake Mall.

A message posted to Buckle’s website on Thursday said that the clothing store is shutting down its location inside the mall, effective this Sunday, March 26.

The latest closure at the mall comes three weeks after Apple announced that it would also be leaving the property.

The mall has fallen under intense scrutiny over the past several months after a trio of shootings took place either inside or outside the mall over a three-month span, dating back to last December.

Neither Apple nor Buckle directly cited the violence as reasons for their departures.

In an interview, Charlotte city councilmember James Mitchell said that 25% of the mall’s stores are currently vacant.

“What is the next step, do we rebrand it? Do we repurpose it?” he asked. “And for us, for that area to continue to have growth, I think Northlake Mall has to be successful.”

Northlake Mall has said that it plans to unveil new security measures soon.

Buckle will continue to operate its stores inside Concord Mills and Carolina Place Mall.

