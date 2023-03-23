PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help

Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys was rescued. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Five boys were rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in a New York sewer system.

The New York City Fire Department said the boys crawled in through a tunnel in Staten Island.

They got about a quarter of a mile in before realizing they could not get back out.

FDNY released the 911 call that led to the rescue.

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)

It took emergency personnel about 30 minutes to locate them inside the sewer.

All five kids were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

“I’m just happy that we’re all OK,” one of the rescued boys said.

A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience. (Credit: WCBS via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

