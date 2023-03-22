Wet, cool this afternoon before big warm-up for end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be wet and cool for this afternoon with big changes ahead for the end of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of light rain, cool

Thursday/Friday: Warm and windy

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: AM/midday rain, thunder possible

Light rain will continue through the late afternoon before tapering off tonight. High temperatures will stay in the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s with patchy dense fog forming.

Thursday will feature decreasing clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph. We’ll be even warmer for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s and windy conditions.

As our next cold front moves in, the rain will start late Saturday morning and continue through the midday hours. A thunderstorm or rumble of thunder will be possible and wind gusts will be upwards of 25 mph at times. By the early evening, rain chances will diminish with warm and windy weather.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. More rain is expected by early Monday morning.

You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire's WBTV app.

Better weather ahead!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

