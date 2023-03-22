WATCH: Team coverage of Sumter shooting that left five people dead, including three children

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

The Sumter Police Department hosted a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. Officers responded to a call from a house at the 100 block of Whitetail Circle, the incident appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

Roark said Charles Slacks, Jr. went to the home of his ex-wife Aletha Holliday and got in with a key.

Sumter County records show Slacks and Holliday both owned the home.

Roark said Holliday was in the backyard with a 38-year-old male coworker.

Roark said Slacks shot the coworker in the backyard of the house then went inside and up the stairs. He said Holliday followed, but Slacks turned the gun on her.

He said she went back outside to get the coworker’s cell phone to make a 911 call because her cell phone was upstairs charging.

Roark said she heard shots, went inside, and saw Slacks take his own life.

He said she found her three children shot and killed in their bedrooms.

The coworker was a military member but his identity was not released.

He later died at the hospital.

Roark said Slacks was the father of two of the children.

According to court records obtained by WIS, Slacks separated from his ex-wife and mother of the children, Aletha Holliday on Jan. 1, 2022.

Holliday submitted a divorce notice on Feb. 21, 2023, over the separation. Earlier this month on March 2, the divorce was officially granted.

Court records state Slacks and Holliday shared two children. It is unclear whether the third child shot was Slacks.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright released this statement following the loss of the three children:

Sumter School District is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family.

School counselors and our Crisis Response Team are at the schools to assist our students and staff who need assistance with this tragic loss. Our hearts are filled with sadness, and we will continue to lend support to one another during this time.

Shelly Galloway, PIO for Sumter School District says counselors are at Millwood Elementary School and Alice Drive Middle School today for grieving students and teachers.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

