Two Salisbury men charged after chase and crash in New London

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Salisbury were charged following a chase and crash that happened on Monday in Stanly County, according to the Stanly Co. Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday night at approximately 6:00 p.m. a Stanly Co. deputy spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a prior incident. According to the report, the driver of the car sped away in the area of Lennox Street in Albemarle.

A pursuit followed with the driver of the car crashing in New London. Jatwane Demetrius Cole, 28, and Cary Joseph Jackson II, 34, both of Salisbury, were taken to Atrium Health Stanly for minor injuries. Once released, both were taken to jail.

Deputies say when they searched the car they recovered four grams of fentanyl, 35.7 grams of methamphetamine, 125 oxycodone pills, 56 ecstasy pills and a gun.

Cole was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, conspiracy to traffic opium, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon, as well as many traffic offenses.

Jackson was charged with four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, conspiracy to traffic opium, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon.

An Albemarle police officer was injured in a separate crash while responding to the call, according to the report. The officer was treated for what were said to be minor injuries.

