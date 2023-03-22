PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two Salisbury men charged after chase and crash in New London

Albemarle police officer receives minor injuries in crash related to the incident
Jatwane Demetrius Cole, 28, and Cary Joseph Jackson II, 34, both of Salisbury, were charged.
Jatwane Demetrius Cole, 28, and Cary Joseph Jackson II, 34, both of Salisbury, were charged.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Salisbury were charged following a chase and crash that happened on Monday in Stanly County, according to the Stanly Co. Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday night at approximately 6:00 p.m. a Stanly Co. deputy spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a prior incident. According to the report, the driver of the car sped away in the area of Lennox Street in Albemarle.

A pursuit followed with the driver of the car crashing in New London. Jatwane Demetrius Cole, 28, and Cary Joseph Jackson II, 34, both of Salisbury, were taken to Atrium Health Stanly for minor injuries. Once released, both were taken to jail.

Deputies say when they searched the car they recovered four grams of fentanyl, 35.7 grams of methamphetamine, 125 oxycodone pills, 56 ecstasy pills and a gun.

Cole was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, conspiracy to traffic opium, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon, as well as many traffic offenses.

Jackson was charged with four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, conspiracy to traffic opium, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon.

An Albemarle police officer was injured in a separate crash while responding to the call, according to the report. The officer was treated for what were said to be minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

Latest News

In the past six months, Town staff has secured over $14 million in grant funding to improve...
Town of Harrisburg secures $1.6 million in federal grant funding
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
20-year-old found dead near Gastonia bar and lougne after shooting
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House