PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Town of Harrisburg secures $1.6 million in federal grant funding

The town applied for the Stallings/Hickory Ridge Sidewalk Extension Project through the Transportation Alternatives Program.
In the past six months, Town staff has secured over $14 million in grant funding to improve...
In the past six months, Town staff has secured over $14 million in grant funding to improve upon the traffic infrastructure of the Town.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has announced its acceptance of another federal grant totaling $1.6 million.

The town applied for the Stallings/Hickory Ridge Sidewalk Extension Project through the Transportation Alternatives Program.

The project will install approximately 3,200 linear feet of sidewalk along Stallings Road and Hickory Ridge Road. This will connect the existing stub outs at the intersection of Stallings Road/Harrisburg Veterans Road and at Hickory Ridge Middle School.

The project will also install a pedestrian bridge over Back Creek as well as crosswalks at Harrisburg Veterans Road and Bridge Pointe Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2025.

The town announced in a press release that in the past six months, town staff has secured over $14 million in grant funding to improve upon the traffic infrastructure of Harrisburg.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

Latest News

Jatwane Demetrius Cole, 28, and Cary Joseph Jackson II, 34, both of Salisbury, were charged.
Two Salisbury men charged after chase and crash in New London
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
20-year-old found dead near Gastonia bar and lougne after shooting
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House